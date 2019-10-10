Packers' Davante Adams: DNP to start Week 6 prep

Adams (toe) remained a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Adams has yet to take the practice field since suffering an undisclosed toe injury during a Week 4 loss to the Eagles. Prior to Thursday's session, coach Matt LaFleur put a positive spin on Adam's status, telling Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the wide receiver is "feeling better and better" by the day. Still, Adams likely needs to get some on-field reps Friday and/or Saturday for the Packers' medical and training staffs to give him the all-clear to play Monday versus the Lions.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories