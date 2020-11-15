Adams corralled eight of his 12 targets for 66 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 24-20 win against Jacksonville. He also lost one fumble.

Adams was forced to briefly exit Sunday's contest in order to have his ankle evaluated by trainers, but he was able to return after one drive. The three-time Pro Bowler notched his ninth touchdown reception of the 2020 campaign with his fourth-quarter score from the arm of Aaron Rodgers, simultaneously pulling even with Greg Jennings for sixth all-time in TD receptions (53) in Packers franchise history. Adams' workload had been dominant entering Sunday, with double-digit targets in each of his preceding four outings. Against the Jaguars he attracted two times as many targets as Green Bay's No. 2 option. Week 11 presents a matchup against an Indianapolis defense that ranks fifth best in the NFL with a 62.2 percent completion rate allowed to opposing wideouts.