Adams recorded 13 catches on 16 targets for 196 yards and two touchdowns in Week 7 against the Texans.

Adams dominated the Texans from start to finish, beginning his performance with a three-yard touchdown in the first quarter. His second trip to the end zone came on a 45-yard reception late in the third quarter when he broke free behind the Texans' secondary. Aside from the scores, Adams recorded receptions of 36, 28, 16 and 15 yards. It was a dominant performance for Adams, and he's now topped 150 receiving yards in two of his four games on the season. He'll face another soft secondary in a Week 8 matchup against Minnesota.