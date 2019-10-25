Packers' Davante Adams: Doubtful for Sunday night
Adams (toe) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Adams did some light jogging and caught a few passes without pads or a helmet Friday morning, but he was listed as a non-participant throughout the week, unable to join his teammates for any significant level of work. His likely absence for the Sunday night matchup leaves Marquez Valdes-Scantling as the Packers' top downfield threat, with Geronimo Allison, Allen Lazard and Jake Kumerow also in the mix for snaps at wide receiver. Adams said he's been making good progress, so a return for Week 9 against the Chargers isn't out of the question.
