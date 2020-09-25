Adams (hamstring) officially is listed a doubtful for Sunday night's game at New Orleans.
After coach Matt LaFleur called Adams "probably doubtful" for Week 3 earlier Friday, the Packers' final injury report of the week confirmed as much. Adams was unable to practice in any capacity this week, but the team will wait a bit longer before making a final call on his availability. If Adams is sidelined this weekend, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will handle most of the wide receiver reps for Green Bay.