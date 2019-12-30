Packers' Davante Adams: Ends regular season with score
Adams hauled in seven of his 13 targets for 93 yards and a touchdown in the team's Week 17 win over Detroit.
Adams once again served as Aaron Rodgers' primary receiver and benefited by racking up at least 13 targets for the third straight game. Thanks to that tremendous volume, Adams fell just three yards short of his second consecutive 1,000 yard season -- an impressive feat given that he was active for only 12 games. He and the Packers will be in action next in the divisional round of the playoffs, and he should again be at the forefront of the offensive gameplan. Looking to the future, Adams is under contract for two more seasons, though his deal provides an out for the team that would result in $7.2 million of dead cap. However, given his status as an elite receiver in the league and his proven rapport with Aaron Rodgers, it's almost certain he'll be back in Green Bay for the 2020 campaign.
