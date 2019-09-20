Packers' Davante Adams: Excused from practice
Adams is absent from Friday's practice due to a personal matter, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
There hasn't been any suggestion of Adams missing Sunday's game against Denver, but we should know more Friday afternoon when the Packers release their final injury report. The wide receiver could be looking at shadow coverage from Broncos cornerback Chris Harris this week.
