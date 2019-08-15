Packers' Davante Adams: Expected to make preseason debut

Adams is expected to play "about a quarter" in Thursday's preseason game against the Ravens, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Adams -- like most of the Packers starters -- did not play in their exhibition opener, but it appears he will take the field for the first time in preseason play Thursday night. It's unlikely the Packers will announce a specific number of plays Adams and the first team will play Thursday night, but based on the estimate in the report, he -- and presumably the rest of the starters -- figure to get at least a couple drives.