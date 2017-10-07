Packers' Davante Adams: Expected to play Sunday

Adams (concussion) cleared concussion protocol Saturday and is expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

Coach Mike McCarthy stated Friday that Adams would only travel with the team to Dallas if he cleared concussion protocol, which has reportedly taken place. The receiver was on the receiving end of a vicious hit from from the Bears' Danny Trevathan last Thursday against the Bears, but the extended break has seemingly given him enough time to recover. Geronimo Allison would be in line to step in for three-wide sets should Adams suffer any setbacks before kickoff.