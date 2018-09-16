Packers' Davante Adams: Expected to play Sunday

Adams (shoulder) is expected to play Sunday against Minnesota, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Adams is listed as questionable on the official injury report. Adams missed a day of practice early in the week but was able to return on a limited basis. Still, this report isn't official and his status will need to be confirmed before inactives are announced ahead of Sunday's 1 PM ET kickoff.

