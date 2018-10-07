Packers' Davante Adams: Expected to play Sunday
Adams (calf), who is listed as questionable on the official injury report, is expected to play Sunday against Detroit, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Adams participated in practice Saturday, so it sounds like he'll play despite missing Thursday's practice and being limited Friday. Still, this report isn't official so fantasy players will want to check his status before kickoff.
