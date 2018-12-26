Packers' Davante Adams: Expects to play Week 17
Adams said he missed Wednesday's practice with a knee injury but still expects to play Sunday against the Lions, ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky reports.
Adams was spotted on a stationary bike during Wednesday's practice, at least managing some level of physical activity. The Packers seem determined to finish out their disappointing season on a high note, and it doesn't hurt that Adams is within striking distance of the single-season franchise records for catches and receiving yards. A return to practice Thursday and/or Friday would put him on track to suit up for Week 17.
