Packers' Davante Adams: Expects to play Week 17

Adams said he missed Wednesday's practice with a knee injury but still expects to play Sunday against the Lions, ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky reports.

Adams was spotted on a stationary bike during Wednesday's practice, at least managing some level of physical activity. The Packers seem determined to finish out their disappointing season on a high note, and it doesn't hurt that Adams is within striking distance of the single-season franchise records for catches and receiving yards. A return to practice Thursday and/or Friday would put him on track to suit up for Week 17.