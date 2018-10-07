Packers' Davante Adams: Explodes for 140-yard day in loss
Adams (calf) brought in nine of 12 targets for 140 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' 31-23 loss to the Lions on Sunday.
Adams showed no ill effects from the calf injury that had limited him earlier in the week, pacing all pass catchers in receptions and yardage on an afternoon when the Packers were missing both Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (concussion/hamstring). The fifth-year receiver brought in a 12-yard scoring dart from Aaron Rodgers with 9:01 remaining in the fourth quarter, giving him four touchdowns over the season's first five games. With no fewer than eight targets in any contest thus far, Adams retains one of the safest workloads in the fantasy realm heading into a Week 6 Monday night battle against the 49ers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5
-
Week 5 DFS Contrarian Plays
Philip Rivers and David Johnson headling Heath Cummings' Week 5 contrarian plays.