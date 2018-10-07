Packers' Davante Adams: Explodes for 140-yard day in loss

Adams (calf) brought in nine of 12 targets for 140 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' 31-23 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Adams showed no ill effects from the calf injury that had limited him earlier in the week, pacing all pass catchers in receptions and yardage on an afternoon when the Packers were missing both Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (concussion/hamstring). The fifth-year receiver brought in a 12-yard scoring dart from Aaron Rodgers with 9:01 remaining in the fourth quarter, giving him four touchdowns over the season's first five games. With no fewer than eight targets in any contest thus far, Adams retains one of the safest workloads in the fantasy realm heading into a Week 6 Monday night battle against the 49ers.