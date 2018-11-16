Packers' Davante Adams: Explodes in Week 11 loss
Adams brought in 10 of 12 targets for 166 yards in the Packers' 27-24 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday.
Adams unsurprisingly paced the Green Bay receiving corps in receptions, targets and receiving yardage, and he turned in a game-long 57-yard catch early in the fourth quarter to set up a Mason Crosby field goal as well. The 25-year-old saw double-digit looks for the first time since Week 7, with Randall Cobb's absence due to a hamstring injury certainly playing a part in Adams' increased involvement. Adams did see a modest two-touchdown streak end, but he'll look to get back in the end zone in Week 12 versus a Vikings squad that he generated an 8-64-1 line against in Week 2.
