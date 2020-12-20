Adams logged seven receptions on 10 targets for 42 yards in Week 15 against the Panthers.

Adams got off to a hot start, recording 29 yards by the end of the Packers' second possession. However, the team jumped ahead 21-3, which limited Aaron Rodgers to only 10 second-half pass attempts and in turn suppressed Adams' ability to produce. Adams' stat line was further limited by his inability to find the end zone -- the first time he has failed to score since Week 6 -- and the fact that he was limited to working in short areas of the field. More positively, he should be in a bounceback spot in Week 16 against the Titans.