Packers' Davante Adams: Feels good after returning to practice

Adams (shoulder) relayed that he felt "great" after logging a limited practice Thursday and remains hopeful to suit up Sunday against the Vikings, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

The Packers still view Adams as day-to-day with the shoulder injury, which he sustained on his 51-yard catch-and-run during Sunday's 24-23 win over the Bears. The wideout improved his odds of suiting up Week 2 against the Vikings by getting back on the practice field Thursday, but his level of involvement in Friday's session will prove more consequential for his eventual status.

More News
Our Latest Stories