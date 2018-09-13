Packers' Davante Adams: Feels good after returning to practice
Adams (shoulder) relayed that he felt "great" after logging a limited practice Thursday and remains hopeful to suit up Sunday against the Vikings, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
The Packers still view Adams as day-to-day with the shoulder injury, which he sustained on his 51-yard catch-and-run during Sunday's 24-23 win over the Bears. The wideout improved his odds of suiting up Week 2 against the Vikings by getting back on the practice field Thursday, but his level of involvement in Friday's session will prove more consequential for his eventual status.
