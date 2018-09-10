Packers' Davante Adams: Finds end zone in Week 1 thriller
Adams caught five of eight targets for 88 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-23 victory over the Bears.
He was ultimately outdone by teammate Randall Cobb -- who was on the receiving end of a 75-yard game-winning touchdown -- but Adams was nonetheless a crucial part of the Packers' comeback bid. In fact, the second of Green Bay's three touchdown drives was nearly all Adams, considering the receiver followed up a 51-yard game-changing reception with a nifty, ankle-breaking juke that allowed Adams to turn a short dumpoff into six points. The Fresno State product will now look to make an encore against a tough Vikings defense in Week 2.
