Packers' Davante Adams: Finds end zone versus Vikings

Adams caught eight of 12 targets for 64 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 29-29 tie with the Vikings.

Adams led the team in targets and catches, but he finished with a modest yardage total as his long gain equaled just 16 yards. He salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective with a nine-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter, giving him two scores in as many weeks to start the season. Adams' big-play potential could suffer for as long as Aaron Rodgers (knee) is limited by his injury, but the red zone rapport between the two is virtually unmatched and should continue to pay dividends. He'll look to continue what's been a solid start to the campaign next week against the Redskins.