Packers' Davante Adams: Finds end zone vs. Bears

Adams caught seven of 13 targets for 103 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 21-13 win over the Bears.

Adams received a whopping 39 percent of the team's targets on the day, topping the 100-yard mark for the fourth time this season. He also scored a 29-yard touchdown to get his team on the board in the first quarter, giving him four TDs in his last four games. Adams is thriving after a rough first half of the season and will look to take advantage of a vulnerable Vikings secondary next Monday.