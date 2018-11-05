Packers' Davante Adams: Finds endzone in loss
Adams caught six passes (nine targets) for 40 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Patriots.
Adams was unable to extend his streak of 100-plus yard games to four, but a trip to the end zone helped salvage an otherwise quiet night. The touchdown brought the 25-year-old's total up to seven on the year, putting him on pace to reach double digits in the category for the third consecutive year. And with 730 receiving yards through eight games, Adams is on his way to realizing the bullish fantasy projections made for him this preseason.
