Packers' Davante Adams: Finds endzone in win

Adams caught seven of 11 targets for 81 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-20 win over Atlanta.

Adams did most of his damage in the first half with six receptions for 61 yards and his 12th touchdown of the season as the Packers built a 24-point lead early in the second half. The 25-year-old has been a model of consistency regardless of any of the Packers' offensive struggles, and has exceeded 80 receiving yards or scored a touchdown in every game this season. Adams has 93 catches for 1,196 yards through 13 games, though a more difficult matchup awaits against the stingy Bears defense next week.