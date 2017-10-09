Packers' Davante Adams: Finds paydirt twice
Adams caught seven of 11 targets for 66 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 35-31 victory over the Cowboys.
Adams cleared concussion protocol in the nick of time to play Sunday, and the Packers are presumably glad he did. Not only did he pace his team in every major receiving category, but Adams also snagged the game-winning touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers with just 11 seconds left in regulation, which marked his second score of the game. Even though he's yet to surpass the 100-yard threshold this season, Adams is averaging 7.8 targets per game and has now found paydirt four times in four games. The Fresno State product will again be an appealing fantasy option in Week 6 despite an unappealing matchup with the Vikings.
