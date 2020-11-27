Adams (ankle) returned to practice Friday and will play in Sunday's game against the Bears, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Adams followed the same routine last week, logging a single limited practice before catching seven passes for 106 yards and a touchdown in an overtime loss to the Colts. He'll face another tough defense this weekend, hoping to extend his TD streak to six games.
