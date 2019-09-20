Packers' Davante Adams: Fine for Sunday

Adams (personal) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Broncos, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Adams was excused from practice Friday to attend to a personal matter. It doesn't sound like a threat to his Sunday availability, but he does have a tricky matchup with potential shadow coverage from Chris Harris, who helped limit Chicago's Allen Robinson to four catches for 41 yards in Week 2. Of course, Adams is always a good bet to lead the Packers in targets, and he's gotten the better of some quality cornerbacks the past few years, including Minnesota's Xavier Rhodes last week.