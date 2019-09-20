Packers' Davante Adams: Fine for Sunday
Adams (personal) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Broncos, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Adams was excused from practice Friday to attend to a personal matter. It doesn't sound like a threat to his Sunday availability, but he does have a tricky matchup with potential shadow coverage from Chris Harris, who helped limit Chicago's Allen Robinson to four catches for 41 yards in Week 2. Of course, Adams is always a good bet to lead the Packers in targets, and he's gotten the better of some quality cornerbacks the past few years, including Minnesota's Xavier Rhodes last week.
More News
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Excused from practice•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Tops 100-yard mark•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Quiet in season-opening win•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Held out Thursday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Targeted once versus Ravens•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Expected to make preseason debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Sleepers: Be ready to shift
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 3 plus offers...
-
Fantasy Football Week 3 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Week 3: Injuries, news and notes
Will Marlon Mack play? What's up with the Packers running backs and Saints quarterbacks? We...