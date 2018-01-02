Packers' Davante Adams: Freed from concussion protocol

Adams said Tuesday that he's cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and doesn't have any long-term concerns about his health, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The wideout has sustained three documented concussions in the last 14 months, with the most recent head injury sidelining him for the final two games of the 2017 campaign. Though Adams' concussion history shouldn't be dismissed entirely, the Packers evidently agreed with the 25-year-old's own assessment of his health in their decision to ink him to a four-year, $58.75 million extension Friday. With Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) set to return from injury next season, Adams, who established himself as the team's clear No. 1 receiver in 2017 with 74 catches for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns, will once again warrant an early-round selection in fantasy drafts.