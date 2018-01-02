Packers' Davante Adams: Freed from concussion protocol
Adams said Tuesday that he's cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and doesn't have any long-term concerns about his health, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
The wideout has sustained three documented concussions in the last 14 months, with the most recent head injury sidelining him for the final two games of the 2017 campaign. Though Adams' concussion history shouldn't be dismissed entirely, the Packers evidently agreed with the 25-year-old's own assessment of his health in their decision to ink him to a four-year, $58.75 million extension Friday. With Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) set to return from injury next season, Adams, who established himself as the team's clear No. 1 receiver in 2017 with 74 catches for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns, will once again warrant an early-round selection in fantasy drafts.
More News
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Re-signs with Packers•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Ruled out for finale•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Unable to practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Not at practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Ruled out Saturday vs. Vikings•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...