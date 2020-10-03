Adams (hamstring) will be a game-time decision Monday against the Falcons, Olivia Reiner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Adams missed Week 3 with a hamstring strain, though he returned to practice Thursday, albeit in a limited capacity. Uncertainty heading into a Monday night game certainly isn't ideal from a fantasy perspective, and there will be plenty of that at the wide receiver position this week, with Julio Jones (hamstring) and Calvin Ridley (ankle/calf) also listed as questionable. Marquez Valdes-Scantling could move into a larger role for the Packers if Adams can't play, while Russell Gage on the Falcons could be another option for a late pickup.