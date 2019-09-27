Packers' Davante Adams: Gets good news from MRI

Following an MRI on Friday, the Packers are optimistic Adams (toe) avoided a serious injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The wideout referred to his injury as "turf toe" after he was removed from Thursday's 34-27 loss to the Eagles. It sounds like he'll have a shot to avoid any additional missed time, with the Packers enjoying a long break before a Week 5 matchup with the Lions next Sunday. Adams' practice participation leading up toe the game will be closely monitored.