Packers' Davante Adams: Gets 'limited' tag Wednesday
Adams (toe) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Adams put in some on-field work last week, but this marks the first time he received a designation other than DNP since suffering a toe injury Week 4. He's missed four games in the process and still feels some discomfort while pushing off his right foot, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Coach Matt LaFleur told Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette that the Packers are taking Adams' situation "day by day," and there are "no guarantees" that he'll return Sunday against the Chargers in L.A. Still, Adams has put himself in a position to be cleared by the Packers' medical staff after Wednesday's showing.
