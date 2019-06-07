Packers' Davante Adams: Has Rodgers' confidence

Aaron Rodgers said he wants to throw to Adams even more this season, ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky reports.

Adams led the NFL at 11.3 targets per game last year, with only a Week 17 absence preventing him from becoming the first player since 2015 to draw 175 or more targets in a single season. Realistically, there isn't much room for volume growth, but there is room for improved efficiency (8.2 YPT) if new coach Matt LaFleur proves to be an upgrade on Mike McCarthy. The Packers focused their offseason personnel changes on the defensive side, relying on better coaching and renewed focus from Rodgers to lift an offense that ranked 14th in points (23.5 per game) and 12th in yards (369.1) last season. There's nothing standing between Adams and another season with double-digit targets per game.