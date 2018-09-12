Packers' Davante Adams: Has shoulder injury

Adams suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday's 24-23 win against the Bears, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

En route to a 5-88-1 line in the season opener, Adams landed hard on his shoulder during his 51-yard reception during the Packers' second of three touchdown drives in the fourth quarter. He told Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the shoulder in question "stiffened up" Monday, which will keep him "day-to-day" for the time being. Both Adams and Aaron Rodgers (sprained knee) are question marks for the Packers' Week 2 showdown with the Vikings, so the respective statuses of the duo will make the Packers' injury report one to watch closely this week.

