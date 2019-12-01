Packers' Davante Adams: Has two-touchdown day
Adams caught six of 10 targets for 64 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 31-13 win over the Giants. He fumbled during the game, but the offense maintained possession.
Despite snow-covered field, Adams managed to strike twice against the Giants. First, he capped off the Packers' opening drive with an eight-yard touchdown in which he found a hole in the zone and plunged into the end zone. He struck again in the fourth quarter on a 17-yard catch in the back of the end zone on a free play. Adams, when healthy, has been prolific with at least six catches in six of eight games, but scoring has been the issue. He now has three touchdowns in his last two games and faces off Sunday against a Washington defense in the bottom 10 in the league in preventing opponent passing touchdowns.
