Packers' Davante Adams: Heading toward another absence?
Adams may be trending toward another DNP on Monday versus the Lions, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. "It doesn't feel how I want it to feel at the moment," Adams said Thursday.
The Packers kicked off preparation for their Week 6 matchup Thursday, but Adams remained sidelined as a result of his right toe injury. His comment also goes against one from coach Matt LaFleur earlier Thursday. Speaking about Adams, LaFleur told Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the wide receiver is "feeling better and better" by the day. The team likely will take a wait-and-see approach with Adams over the next few practices, at which point a decision could be made about his upcoming availability.
