Packers' Davante Adams: Held out of OTAs
Adams was held out of Tuesday's practice with an undisclosed injury, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Adams is present in Green Bay but is being held out of practice for reasons head coach Matt LaFleur called "precautionary." It's possible the receiver could be back in the fold within the next few weeks of OTAs or perhaps June's mandatory minicamp. In any case, Adams' momentary absence creates an opportunity for the Packers to let some of their younger receivers distinguish themselves during an offseason in which Green Bay opted against spending the capital to secure a high-profile No. 2 receiver.
