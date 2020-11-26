Adams (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Olivia Reiner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
After logging a limited session Wednesday, Adams' only activity one day later was the team stretch. While Matt LaFleur will be "cautious" with the Packers' No. 1 wide receiver -- per Reiner -- the coach remains optimistic about Adams' prospects for Sunday's game versus the Bears. All of Allen Lazard (core), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Achilles) and Equanimeous St. Brown (knee) were limited Thursday, so Green Bay's receiving corps is particularly banged up with just one practice remaining this week.