Adams (foot/ankle) isn't in pads for Thursday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Adams appeared to suffer a minor injury during Wednesday's session, but he rejoined his teammates after a brief absence. The cautious approach Thursday morning comes as no surprise, given that Adams has nothing to prove or compete for this summer. He's locked in as the top option in the Packers' passing attack, head and shoulders above everyone else. Adams is one of the few players in the league with a shot at 30 percent target share, a number that only Michael Thomas and DeAndre Hopkins reached last season. Adams was at 29 percent in his 12 games, up from 28 percent in 2018.
