Play

Packers' Davante Adams: Held out Wednesday

Adams (toe) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Instead, Adams was spotted working with the training staff, performing lateral lunges and squats, per Schneidman. There's a chance Adams doesn't press his luck and take part in practice this week as he tends to the toe injury that he suffered last Thursday against the Eagles. On the other hand, an appearance would provide a glimmer of hope as it pertains to his availability for Sunday's game at Dallas.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories