Packers' Davante Adams: High volume in return

Adams caught seven of 11 targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 26-11 loss to the Chargers.

The receiver led the Packers in targets in his return from a four-game absence -- in fact, no other Green Bay WR saw more than Allen Lazard's four -- but Aaron Rodgers didn't have time to let his favorite option run any deep routes due to the Chargers' pass rush, and Adams' longest grab went for only nine yards. He didn't appear hampered by his toe issue, however, and a healthy Adams stands a good chance of posting better numbers next week against the Panthers.