Packers' Davante Adams: Hits paydirt in loss

Adams had five catches (eight targets) for 69 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-17 loss to Minnesota.

Adams put together a solid fantasy line, but an uncharacteristic overthrow by Aaron Rodgers in the fourth quarter robbed fantasy owners of a two-touchdown day. Still, the 25-year-old converted his 10th score of the year, also hitting the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career. Adams will draw a tough matchup against lockdown corner Patrick Peterson in Week 13, but he has become a must-start receiver in fantasy this year. Those in DFS formats may want to evaluate Adams' price tag, however.