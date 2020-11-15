Adams is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Jaguars due to an ankle injury.

For his standards, Adams has had a rough performance, hauling in seven of 11 passes for 60 yards and losing a fumble after one of those catches. At the point of his departure in the third quarter, he had his ankle taped and was seen stretching his leg on the sideline. In Adams' stead, the Packers are down to four available options at wide receiver (Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown, Malik Taylor and Juwann Winfree).