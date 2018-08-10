Packers' Davante Adams: Impresses in lone drive Thursday

Adams played just one drive in Thursday's preseason opener against the Titans, but he still managed to catch both of his targets for 57 yards in the 31-17 win.

Adams did all of his damage on the opening drive with Brett Hundley under center, as star quarterback Aaron Rodgers got the night off. Green Bay's top receiver started his night with a nine-yard reception, then added a 48-yard bomb down the sideline to get to the three-yard line.