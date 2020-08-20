Coach Matt LaFleur noted Thursday that Adams (foot/ankle) isn't dealing with a serious injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
When referencing the issues that prevented Adams and Za'Darius Smith from practicing Thursday, LaFleur indicated that they are "nothing serious (and) they'll be back in a matter of time." Demovsky previously reported that Adams dropped out of Wednesday's practice briefly due to an apparent right foot/ankle issue.
