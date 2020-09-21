Coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Adams (hamstring) pushed to retake the field Week 2 against Detroit but was kept on the sideline due to the Packers' sizeable lead, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Adams left the field Week 2 during the second half, but it sounds as though he could have re-entered the game if Green Bay's offense had need of him. It doesn't currently look as though the star pass catcher is in serious danger of missing the Packers' upcoming Sunday night matchup against the Saints, and Wednesday's first practice report of the week stands to provide a more tangible update on Adams' health.