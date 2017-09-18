Packers' Davante Adams: Just misses 100 yards in Week 2

Adams was targeted 10 times in Sunday's loss to the Falcons and caught eight passes for 99 yards and a touchdown.

Adams caught just three passes in the Packers' season opener, but he was far more active in Week 2, helping fill the void for the injured Jordy Nelson (quad). Adams will play a key role in the Packers' passing game regardless of Nelson's status, but if Nelson misses more time moving forward, Adams could see double-digit targets on a more frequent basis.