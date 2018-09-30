Packers' Davante Adams: Leading receiver in Week 4 win
Adams caught eight of 14 targets for 81 yards in Sunday's 22-0 win over the Bills.
Adams led his team in targets, catches and receiving yards, but Green Bay's passing game wasn't very stressed in this one given Buffalo's ineptitude on offense. Tight end Jimmy Graham scored the team's lone touchdown through the air while No. 2 wide receiver Geronimo Allison turned 11 targets into 80 yards. Adams should once again serve as Aaron Rodgers' primary target in the Week 5 divisional clash with the Lions.
