Packers' Davante Adams: Likely sitting out Friday

Adams isn't expected to suit up for Friday's preseason contest at Oakland, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

No matter whether it's been Aaron Rodgers or Brett Hundley under center, Adams has been running on all cylinders this preseason, turning his three targets into receptions of nine, 27 and 48 yards. There's no need for the Packers to press their luck with Adams or any of the other starters before Week 1, when he'll be acting as Rodgers' No. 1 option in the passing attack.

