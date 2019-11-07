Play

Packers' Davante Adams: Limited again Thursday

Adams (toe) was limited at Thursday's practice, Olivia Reiner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

After missing four games with a right toe injury, Adams earned a typical 83 percent of the offensive snaps this past Sunday against the Chargers. His production was below average -- seven receptions (on 11 targets) for 41 yards and no TDs -- and he also emerged with some discomfort in the toe, per Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site. As such, Adam's activity level so far this week is no surprise. Expect his Week 10 status to experience some clarity upon the release of Friday's practice report.

