Adams recorded nine receptions on 15 targets for 67 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' loss in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

As has become the norm, Adams saw a multitude of targets -- accounting for 31 percent of Aaron Rodgers' pass attempts. He turned that into a decent statistical performance, but was held to 15 yards or fewer on all of his receptions. Despite not being able to work deep, he did haul in a two-yard touchdown reception in the midst of a dramatic comeback attempt. Adams will head into the final year of his contract in 2021 and should return to form as a top receiver remaining paired with Rodgers.