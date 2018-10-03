Packers' Davante Adams: Limited by calf injury

Adams was limited at practice Wednesday due to a calf injury, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

And the hits keep coming. Adams joins Randall Cobb (hamstring), Geronimo Allison (concussion) and Jimmy Graham (knee) as Packers receiving options with health concerns. On a positive note, Adams participated in Wednesday's session, unlike the trio, so he may have received some routine maintenance. Assuming he escapes the week without an injury designation, Adams will face off Sunday against a Lions defense that has conceded 8.8 YPT and three touchdowns to wide receivers this season.

