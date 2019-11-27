Play

Packers' Davante Adams: Limited in practice Wednesday

Adams (toe) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.

"I'm feeling like myself now," Adams told Matt Schneidman of The Athletic on Wednesday. "The lack of numbers has nothing to do with my toe." Adams' listing on the injury report belies his comments, at least in the sense that the toe is to blame for his cap in practice reps. In three appearances since returning from a four-game absence, Adams has received a whopping 33 targets and scored his first TD of the season, but his peripheral numbers (6.1 yards per target and 63.6 percent catch rate) leave much to be desired.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories