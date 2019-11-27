Packers' Davante Adams: Limited in practice Wednesday
Adams (toe) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.
"I'm feeling like myself now," Adams told Matt Schneidman of The Athletic on Wednesday. "The lack of numbers has nothing to do with my toe." Adams' listing on the injury report belies his comments, at least in the sense that the toe is to blame for his cap in practice reps. In three appearances since returning from a four-game absence, Adams has received a whopping 33 targets and scored his first TD of the season, but his peripheral numbers (6.1 yards per target and 63.6 percent catch rate) leave much to be desired.
More News
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Seven catches plus score•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Clear for Week 12•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Still has cap on practice reps•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Contributes 118 receiving yards•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Ready to go Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Wide receiver hasn't been as easy to fill as we expected this season, but Jamey Eisenberg is...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 13, identifying risky plays,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...