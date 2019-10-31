Packers' Davante Adams: Limited participant again
Adams (toe) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
One day removed from getting an official practice designation that wasn't DNP, Adams maintained his activity level. While he's inching closer to a return to action, it's uncertain whether he'll be able to do enough this week to get clearance for game action. Notably, coach Matt LaFleur said the Packers will evaluate Adams "day by day," telling Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette that the wide receiver has "a significant injury. It's one that most people probably don't understand how painful that injury is." Assuming he isn't ruled out for Sunday's visit to the Chargers by the end of the week, Adams' availability likely will come down to a game-time decision for the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.
